Must read! Niyati Fatnani to feature in Naagin 6?

MUMBAI: Supernatural franchise Naagin will be making a comeback with season 6.

Rumours suggested that BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik will play the main lead. Ekta Kapoor had entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest and had shown desire to work with the actress.

However, supposedly, Niyati Fatnani has been finalised to play the lead role in the show.

A source said, "Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. But this time the makers are keen on finalising Niyati for the role."

Niyati who gained popularity after her character of Pia Sharma in her supernatural thriller Nazar has also been seem in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Credits: SpotboyE