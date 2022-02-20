MUST READ! Pankhuri Awasthy BAGS Film Farm's upcoming show on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Well, Film Farm is all set to come with their new show on Star Bharat, and a little birdie told us that Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale have been approached for the show. We saw Ishaan as Kabir in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, the actor indeed made ladies fall for him in the show. Meera was last seen in Vidya on Colors', she is best known for her stellar performance in Udaan.

Now, the exclusive news is that Pankhuri Awasthy has been locked for the lead role in the show. A source close to the show revealed that the storyline is based on the blockbuster film Barfi; we had earlier reported about Ishaan and Meera being part of the show. We last saw Pankhuri in Maddam Sir, in an interesting character of Meera. The AI robot police. The show is tentatively titled Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

