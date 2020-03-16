Must Read ! Parineeti enters Top 10 shows, Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in ratings; DID Little Masters sees a jump in TRPs whereas Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Colors show Parineeti has entered the top 10 shows in TRP ratings whereas Kundali Bhagya is out of the top 10 shows.

Reality shows The Kapil Sharma Show is out of TRP ratings whereas Dance India Dance Little Masters sees a jump in TRPs.

(ALSO READ: Must Read! Bhagya Laxmi and Sasural Simar Ka 2 enter top 10 shows on TRP charts; India’s Best Dancer and Bigg Boss see a huge dip; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Star Plus and Sony TV continue )

On the other hand, Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the ratings below :

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus): 2.3

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.1

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.7

7. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

8. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 1.6

9.Parineeti ( Colors) : 1.5

10. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 1.5

11. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.5

12. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

13. Dance India Dance Little Masters ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

14. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.3

16. . India’s Got Talent ( Colors) :1.2

17. Sirf Tum ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Swarna Ghar ( Colors) :1.1

19. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey ( Star Plus) : 1.1

20. Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan ( Colors) : 1.0

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows with The Kapil Sharma Show.

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

