Must read! Parth Samthaan opens up about his marriage plans and his definition of love

MUMBAI : Popular Television actor Parth Samthaan is all set to make his appearance felt in his latest music video Sabki Baaratein Aayi. The actor was present to promote his music video where he was asked about his marriage plans. The actor said I am still in college finishing my graduation. I still have 3 – 4 decades to think about my marriage.

He further adds, my parents, have accepted in the way that they are still trying to accept that I am like this only. Apart from that, there is pressure, If not your mom otherwise it's your relatives who keep asking you about your marriage plans. They keep asking me that now I have achieved everything, I have reached where I want to be, people know you now and you are working. So, what is your marriage plan? So I answer them that I like to work more and I am focusing on that.

He was further asked about what is his definition of love. The actor says it's definitely that there should be a connection which is important to start with. You should be connected to that person, You should not be bored. You should be prepared to have longer commitments and no matter what eventually you should feel that kind of love that one should have. And most importantly I think there should be comparability to understand each other. It takes a lot of effort because in relationships two people should take equal efforts to make the relationship work.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the web series that will be premiered on Netflix and a film which he didn't reveal much about it.

