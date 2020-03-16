MUST READ! Popular television actors who also successfully run their own production houses

MUMBAI: Actors showcase their talent on-screen by portraying different kinds of roles.

A lot of actors have ventured into so many other professions before they stepped into the acting field.

Well, there is a lot to explore in showbiz, and the actors are willing to try their hands at all.

Entering into the production is something a lot of actors have been doing lately.



There are so many TV actors and also celebrity couples who have started their own production houses after establishing themselves as actors.

So, let's take a look at actors and actresses who have their own production houses:

1. Vijayendra Kumeria

The handsome hunk is one successful actor on small screens. After establishing his career as an actor, Vijayendra launched his own production house Kumeria Productions in the year 2019 which is also managed by his wife Preeti jointly.

2. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh

They are one of the most popular celebrity couples on small screens. Haarsh and Bharti have achieved a lot in their respective careers. The duo owns a production company named H3 Entertainment which was founded in the year 2017.



3. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

The Sasural Simar Ka jodi has always given major couple goals. Shoaib and Dipika are away from the small screens for a long time now. The couple recently announced their new venture production QALB Entertainment.



4. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

The two are established actors and there is no doubt about it. In 2019, Ravi opened his own production house Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with his wife Sargun and co-produced several films.



5. Kapil Sharma

The king of comedy Kapil rose to fame with his show Comedy Nights With Kapil and there was no looking back. The actor-comedian is a proud owner of a production house named K9 Productions which he founded a few years ago.



