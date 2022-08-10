MUST READ! Is Pranali Rathod aka Akshara following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda's footsteps?

MUMBAI: TV's hottie Harshad Chopda became a household name for playing Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show a year ago when it witnessed a significant leap after the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Pranali Rathod was also roped in to play the lead opposite Harshad in the show.

The actress is playing the role of Akshara in the drama series.

Harshad and Pranali's casting as Abhimanyu and Akshara worked wonders.

They are now television's most-loved jodi. Fans fondly refer to them as AbhiRa.

Well, both Pranali and Harshad enjoy a great fan following on social media.

Harshad has a whopping 3.3 million followers on Instagram, while Pranali has 1.9 million followers.

While Harshad and Pranali treat their fans with some great social media posts and stories, there is one thing which fans have observed.

Both actors maintain the same social media game.

Harshad rarely shares stories and posts on Instagram.

The actor's last post was shared almost two months ago.

Meanwhile, Pranali also rarely shares posts and stories.

It seems, Pranali is taking cues from co-star Harshad and following his footstep.

Harshad is quite senior to Pranali as he has been in the industry for a very long time.

Well, the ardent fans of both actors are always eager to know what's happening in their personal and professional lives via social media.

