Must read! Pratik Sehajpal reacts when asked about wanting more screentime in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is best known as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. He was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT, but he quit the show to directly enter the fifteenth season of the controversial reality show.

His stint inside the house earned him immense fan following everywhere. Following this, he has been part of numerous music videos and other projects. He was also seen as a lead in the television serial, Naagin 6.

The actor was seen with Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash in the television serial, Naagin 6. He essayed the role of Rudra Raichand in the show for three months.

Recently, ETimes reported that in an interview, Pratik expressed that he wished he’d get more screen time on the show. However, yesterday, he uploaded an Instagram story and clarified that he didn’t say that. In fact, he was very much happy with the screen time he got on the show.

To quote ETimes, Pratik said, "Doing Naagin 6 was a great experience. The only thing I feel doing Naagin 6 is that wish I'd get some more screen time. Even though I was the lead for those 3 months, I didn't get much screen time. Muujhe thoda sa aur screen time milta na, mujhe bohot khushi hoti. (I would have been happier if I got more screen time.)"

Pratik Sehajpal uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle yesterday, where he wrote, "I have been seeing a few of the media portals putting out the stories where it is stating as I was given less of the screen space. This is totally untrue. I am very much happy with what screenspace I got in the show. I never ever meant it in the way it is written and presented. I would like to clear this and tell that I am in fact very grateful about the fact that I got this opportunity to be a part of this huge franchise. Naagin is and always will be special to me. And will always be thankful to Ekta ma'am for this one."

Naagin 6 wrapped up a few months back. It starred Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

