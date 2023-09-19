Must read! Pratik Sehajpal reacts when asked about wanting more screentime in Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal is best known as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. He was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT, but he quit the show to directly enter the fifteenth season of the controversial reality show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 10:15
PRATIK SEHAJPAL

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is best known as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. He was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT, but he quit the show to directly enter the fifteenth season of the controversial reality show. 

Also read - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on choosing projects, says, “There's is not one particular thing that makes me say yes to a project”!

His stint inside the house earned him immense fan following everywhere. Following this, he has been part of numerous music videos and other projects. He was also seen as a lead in the television serial, Naagin 6.

The actor was seen with Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash in the television serial, Naagin 6. He essayed the role of Rudra Raichand in the show for three months. 

Recently, ETimes reported that in an interview, Pratik expressed that he wished he’d get more screen time on the show. However, yesterday, he uploaded an Instagram story and clarified that he didn’t say that. In fact, he was very much happy with the screen time he got on the show.

To quote ETimes, Pratik said, "Doing Naagin 6 was a great experience. The only thing I feel doing Naagin 6 is that wish I'd get some more screen time. Even though I was the lead for those 3 months, I didn't get much screen time. Muujhe thoda sa aur screen time milta na, mujhe bohot khushi hoti. (I would have been happier if I got more screen time.)"

Pratik Sehajpal uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle yesterday, where he wrote, "I have been seeing a few of the media portals putting out the stories where it is stating as I was given less of the screen space. This is totally untrue. I am very much happy with what screenspace I got in the show. I never ever meant it in the way it is written and presented. I would like to clear this and tell that I am in fact very grateful about the fact that I got this opportunity to be a part of this huge franchise. Naagin is and always will be special to me. And will always be thankful to Ekta ma'am for this one."

Also read - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on choosing projects, says, “There's is not one particular thing that makes me say yes to a project”!

Naagin 6 wrapped up a few months back. It starred Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Credit-DNA

Pratik Sehajpal Bigg Boss OTT Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash Rudra raichand Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi gets kidnapped
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI: The bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Raghav Chadha. But, before she...
Wow! Sangay Tsheltrim recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, expresses being grateful to Salman for his debut in Radhe
MUMBAI: Last week saw the Tsunami at the box office brought by Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan. Directed by Atlee...
Pandya Store: Oops! Hetal almost blurts out the truth, Amresh’s clarification makes Natasha feel easy
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Pandya Store: Romantic! Natasha and Dhaval share an intimate moment
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Isha hallucinates her childhood, Ishaan and Savi try to find her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Anand and Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy share lovely memories on the auspicious occasion Ganesh Chaturthi
Ankur Verma
COLORS’ ‘Parineetii' actor Ankur Verma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly idol
Rithvik
Rithvik Dhanjani: “Bappa is always looking out for me”
Shehnaaz Gill
Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’
Gireesh Sahdev
Exclusive! “Our tools will change but our emotions will stay the same.” – Katha Ankahee actor Gireesh Sahdev on the changing landscape of entertainment
Anshul
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Anshul Trivedi on spending free time, “I feel it’s critically important for every human being to know their culture, history and heritage.”