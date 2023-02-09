Must Read! Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar breaks silence on Rahul Singh’s discharge plea being rejected in court, “A lot is yet to be revealed”

MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away on April 1, 2016. She was 24 years old. According to the reports, she died due to suicide. Notably, many friends of the actress had also claimed that her boyfriend Rahul was violent with Pratyusha. On the other hand, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee are still fighting to get justice for their daughter.

Late actress Pratyusha’s father Shankar has now opened up about the recent discharge plea rejection of Rahul Singh by the court. He told a news portal, “What can I say about our system, it took 8 years for this case to start. Look, we are already shouting that this is not suicide but murder. Now all the things will come out one by one and in front of everyone. The court does not belong to anyone. Every truth will come out.”

He further stated, “My wife and I know what we have faced in these eight years. This has become the only aim of our life. We were made the villains. Fake media trial was conducted, and things were twisted so much that we were made the villains. Due to this, the confidence is lost. Our hopes were also shattered. However, the verdict in the trial has given rise to a belief that gradually it will be proved that it was that boy who killed my daughter.”

He concluded saying, “Sometimes I wonder what I have done that I have to go through all this. I have lost my only child. Look at the condition of the system, people are still wandering from door to door in search of justice. All the accumulated capital that was there, has been thrown in this case. I can’t take the risk of breaking up and losing. Now I just want us to get justice. A lot is yet to be revealed. Now a lot of truth is about to come out. My daughter and my family were fools who fell for his tricks. I don’t want any parent to go through my pain. The next hearing is in November.”

Pratyusha was found hanging from a fan in her Goregaon apartment, which left the Tv industry and her fans in shock. Her ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was previously accused of her death but now in an interview with a news portal said he was deeply affected by her death and has claimed he knows why she was found hanging from a fan.

