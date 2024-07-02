MUST READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta walking out hand in hand from Abhishek Kumar's party leaves netizens awestruck; call him a TRUE GENTLEMAN!

Priyanka and Ankit were seen walking hand in hand while entering the party and fans cannot have enough of how Ankit treats Priyanka and how the latter seeks protection in his arms for her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 12:13
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

They started their journey with Udariyaann on Colors and there has been no looking back since then. Ankit and Priyanka got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse. (Also Read: Wow: THESE reels of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will help you beat your Monday Blues!)

Priyanka and Ankit participated in Bigg Boss 16 and their bonding and friendship have been appreciated by fans. Not only that, there are some who feel that they have not admitted but have unsaid feelings of love for one another. Fans are consistently shown their affection for one another by Priyanka and Ankit Gupta. They've won people over with their endearing remarks and mutual photo sharing.

'PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media. #PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Now, Abhishek had organized a party for his fellow contestant and friends of the Bigg Boss 17 house and Priyanka and Ankit had attended the same. Priyanka and Ankit were seen walking hand in hand while entering the party and fans cannot have enough of how Ankit treats Priyanka and how the latter seeks protection in his arms for her.

Take a look at what the audience has to say:

Fans call her the best face in every party

Netizens are already trending them as a couple!

Priyanka and Ankit are couple goals!

Social media users are in love with the way Priyanka is holding Ankit’s hand

X users feel that Ankit is a true gentleman (Also Read: Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans)

Show your love for Priyanka and Ankit in the comment section below!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Udariyaann Colors Bigg Boss 16 #PriyAnkit Evil Eyes Off Priyankit TV news bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 12:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lovely! Amy Jackson shares heartfelt moments from her emotional birthday celebration with fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas
MUMBAI: A few days after declaring her engagement to Ed Westwick, the star of Gossip Girl, Amy Jackson shared pictures...
Woah! After Tiger 3 and Don 3, now it is Goodachari 2, is Emraan Hashmi going the negative way?
MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in current times, the actor...
Must Read! Can Atlee revive the career of Salman Khan in giving a clean blockbuster movie?
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved south director is Atlee,the director is known for his mass movies, well how can we...
Interesting! Dev D completes 15 years, Abhay Deol reveals interesting insight of a different climax
MUMBAI: Abhay Deol has been in the industry for a long time now and while the actor and director has catered some...
MUST READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta walking out hand in hand from Abhishek Kumar's party leaves netizens awestruck; call him a TRUE GENTLEMAN!
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.They...
Amazing! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's anniversary: The couple's discreet approach and rise to popularity among fans
MUMBAI: The relationship between actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was always rumored to be on, but until they...
Recent Stories
Amy Jackson
Lovely! Amy Jackson shares heartfelt moments from her emotional birthday celebration with fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi
Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt
Ankita
What! Ankita Lokhande finally breaks her silence on Mannara Chopra being the third runner-up of the show
Huma
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
Munawar
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
AAMIR SALIM KHAN
Exclusive! Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for Sony Tv’s Kavya
Varsha
Dance Deewane 3 : Kya Baat Hai! Social Media star Varsha Solanki has this special request from JudgeSuniel Shetty