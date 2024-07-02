MUST READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta walking out hand in hand from Abhishek Kumar's party leaves netizens awestruck; call him a TRUE GENTLEMAN!

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

They started their journey with Udariyaann on Colors and there has been no looking back since then. Ankit and Priyanka got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse. (Also Read: Wow: THESE reels of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will help you beat your Monday Blues!)

Priyanka and Ankit participated in Bigg Boss 16 and their bonding and friendship have been appreciated by fans. Not only that, there are some who feel that they have not admitted but have unsaid feelings of love for one another. Fans are consistently shown their affection for one another by Priyanka and Ankit Gupta. They've won people over with their endearing remarks and mutual photo sharing.

'PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media. #PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Now, Abhishek had organized a party for his fellow contestant and friends of the Bigg Boss 17 house and Priyanka and Ankit had attended the same. Priyanka and Ankit were seen walking hand in hand while entering the party and fans cannot have enough of how Ankit treats Priyanka and how the latter seeks protection in his arms for her.

Take a look at what the audience has to say:

Fans call her the best face in every party

I don't know how to come out of charismatic beauty and hottness of queen Priyanka in yesterday's party.

So lucky to be her fan(beautiful and most LOVED celebrity)#PriyankaChaharChoudhary

#PriyankaPaltan

#PriyankaFANmily

#DusJuneKiRaat pic.twitter.com/HDu7xDk7Wh — kareemunnisa(PCC) (@KareemunnisaBe1) February 7, 2024

Netizens are already trending them as a couple!

Yelo...

Kl rat ko Twitter ni chlaya tho ye kaand ho gyaa...

Hmesa yhi hota mere sath...sbse let pta chalta

Finally two two chaand nazar aaye vo bhi ek sath.....

Damn hot couple vibes ...#PriyAnkit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta https://t.co/TlrFggSq1H — Harshiita (@harshii8949) February 7, 2024

Priyanka and Ankit are couple goals!

Social media users are in love with the way Priyanka is holding Ankit’s hand

X users feel that Ankit is a true gentleman (Also Read: Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans)

Get a men like Ankit Gupta who opens for you the door of the car like he is doing for pari because he is true gentleman @ankit_gupta611 @PriyankaChaharO #AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #Priyankitforever #priyankit pic.twitter.com/ncJVU5gj4e — Ayesha (@ankitxpeace) February 7, 2024

Show your love for Priyanka and Ankit in the comment section below!