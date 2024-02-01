Must Read: Producer Rajan Shahi talks about receiving HATE MAILS; says ‘Open to constructive criticism but why pass derogatory comments?’

MUMBAI: Producer Rajan Shahi is widely admired for introducing shows in the likes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. All the three shows air on Star Plus and the drama is very engaging.

In conversation with Shahi, he revealed how the audience responds to the tracks, certain twists and turns which shook the audience and receiving trolls and backlash from netizens.

He shared, “I don’t feel that there is any daily soap which has remained constantly on the top position of BARC. Long running shows come up and take a tip too. When we make tracks, it is basically churned keeping in mind the bigger picture and how the show will unfold. Samar’s death was a calculated risk. I know that the audience could think that at the time of festivities death is being shown and that a mother like Anupamaa could not protect her own child. But a twist is important for the story to move in the right direction.”

Shahi also mentioned that he receives hate mails from a section of the audience.

Shahi expressed, “There are some people who passed derogatory comments and I received hate mails which not only mentioned me but my daughter also. It was really below the belt. I am open to constructive criticism. You can give positive or negative comments and I will acknowledge it. Afterall, the show is being made for the audience but passing personal remarks is way too much. You don’t like it then stop watching it but why is there so much hate?”

