Must Read: Producer Rajan Shahi talks about receiving HATE MAILS; says ‘Open to constructive criticism but why pass derogatory comments?’

In conversation with Shahi, he revealed how the audience responds to the tracks, certain twists and turns which shook the audience and receiving trolls and backlash from netizens.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 13:48
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Producer Rajan Shahi is widely admired for introducing shows in the likes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. All the three shows air on Star Plus and the drama is very engaging.

In conversation with Shahi, he revealed how the audience responds to the tracks, certain twists and turns which shook the audience and receiving trolls and backlash from netizens.

(Also Read: Love in Limelight: 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' Episode Brings On the Drama

He shared, “I don’t feel that there is any daily soap which has remained constantly on the top position of BARC. Long running shows come up and take a tip too. When we make tracks, it is basically churned keeping in mind the bigger picture and how the show will unfold. Samar’s death was a calculated risk. I know that the audience could think that at the time of festivities death is being shown and that a mother like Anupamaa could not protect her own child. But a twist is important for the story to move in the right direction.”

Shahi also mentioned that he receives hate mails from a section of the audience.

Shahi expressed, “There are some people who passed derogatory comments and I received hate mails which not only mentioned me but my daughter also. It was really below the belt. I am open to constructive criticism. You can give positive or negative comments and I will acknowledge it. Afterall, the show is being made for the audience but passing personal remarks is way too much. You don’t like it then stop watching it but why is there so much hate?”

(Also Read: Exclusive: Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on the reason why Samar’s death was important in the storyline of Anupamaa!

Well said Shahi!

Rajan Shahi Anupamaa Star Plus TellyChakkar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 13:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Wow! Chirag and Prarthana to tie the knot
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika gets late for board meeting
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Jaidev calls Akash to discuss Pallavi’s marriage
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Aoora hit Ayesha Khan? Actress takes a stand against K-pop artist
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating...
Imlie 2nd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Vishwa Shocks Chaudhrys
MUMBAI: Chaudhrys are shocked to see Vishwa kicking them out of the house and taking possession of it. Daadi tells...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Aoora hit Ayesha Khan? Actress takes a stand against K-pop artist
Davinder Singh
Controversy! Davinder Singh the 'Heart Attack' Paratha maker ARRESTED for allegedly serving Kapil Sharma; Here’s all that you need to know!
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi
Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi welcome 2024 by posing for a romantic candid click; former says ‘to ‘24 with my 24x7’ (View Pic)
Abhishek
Abhishek Duhan’s travel stories are to die for! Here’s why
Rajan
Love in Limelight: 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' Episode Brings On the Drama
Sayli
KYA BAAT HAI! Before Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik has romanced these beautiful television divas on-screen