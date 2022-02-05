Must read! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s journey and lifestyle decoded!

Read on to know about the journey and lifestyle of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia.
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television and Bollywood world. From Hip Hip Hurray and Kahiin to Hoga to Kumkum Bhagya, he has always stunned his fans. He also appeared in Bollywood film such as Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul, but he soon returned to television. The hunk has also participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, which he won.

Moreover, he has hosted several shows like Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega, Dancing Queen, and Meethi Churi No.1. He has acted in a web series titled Fixerr and played for Celebrity Cricket League.

So, in this piece, we decode his lifestyle and journey!

His birth and growing up years – He was born on 10 August, 1979. He was born and brought up in Mumbai. He did his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Vile Parle, and graduated from University of Maryland, United States Of America.

His family – His family includes his mom, dad, his siblings Sameer and Shefali, his wife and actress Kanchi Kaul, and his kids Azai and Ivarr.

His speculated income – Reportedly, he charges Rs 75,000 per episode, and his speculated net worth is 1.5 million USD. He owns a production company named Flying Turtles. He owns many luxurious cars.  

His favourites –

Actors: Salman Khan, Al Pacino, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Singer: Samantha Fox

TV show: Games of Thrones

Place: Dubai

Food: Italian

He is a cricket and dog lover.

His close friends – He shares a close bond with Ekta Kapoor, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, and many more from the industry.

