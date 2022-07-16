MUST-READ! From Rachi Sharma to Celesti Bairagey, social media and fashion influencers who made their small screen debut

A lot of new actresses have made their television debut this year and most of them are fashion and social media influencers. 

MUMBAI: A lot of content is being produced on television these days. 

The year 2022 has seen several new TV shows being launched on various channels. 

While saas-bahu dramas continue to dominate the small screens, the makers are coming up with lots of new content as well. 

With new TV shows coming up, aspiring actors are also getting great opportunities to showcase their talent. 

The makers are also keen on roping in fresh talent for the shows. 

So, let's take a look at the list of social media stars who made their acting debut:

1. Rachi Sharma in Woh To Hai Albelaa 

She is a very popular Instagram influencer and enjoys a great fan following. The actress got a big break with Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where she is playing the parallel lead. 

2. Tanvi Malhara in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho 

The pretty diva made her debut with this show opposite Kunal Jaisingh. The actress is a fashion model and was crowned Miss India Multinational 2019.

3. Celesti Bairagey in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo

She is Alia Bhatt's doppelganger and belongs to Assam. Celesti is quite popular on social media and enjoys a good fan following. She is all set to make her big debut with Mukta Dhond's show on Star Plus.

4. Ayushi Khurana in Ajooni

Ayushi will be seen in Star Bharat's upcoming show Ajooni opposite Shoaib Ibrahim. It will be her debut show. She is a famous social media influencer, Instagram star and fashion model.

5. Udeshna Borah in Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

She is a famous model and made her mark in that industry as well. Udeshna ruled several hearts with her performance as Putna in the mythological show on Sony TV. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

