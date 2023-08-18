Must read! RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh approached for Bigg Boss 17, actress reveals if she is going to be a part of it

MUMBAI: There's a lot of excitement building up for Bigg Boss 17, and it seems the creators are getting ready for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss is a popular reality show among viewers because of its controversial moments and the interesting mix of contestants.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Mallika Singh opens up on completing 4 years of journey with Star Bharat's Radha Krishn, shares about her bond with the star cast and much more

Every season, the show manages to grab attention with its captivating content. Now, as the creators prepare for the 17th season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, there's a buzz about some well-known celebrities being approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Among all, Mallika Singh, who essayed the role of Radha in RadhaKrishn, was also rumoured to participate in the controversial reality show. Now while talking to India Forums, Mallika made a surprising revelation about Bigg Boss 17.

The actress revealed being approached for the Salman Khan-led reality show. She told the portal, "Yes, I have been approached for the show, but am not doing it." Thus, Mallika has stated clearly that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

There were several reports that claimed that RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar has also been approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Speaking about RadhaKrishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar, who essayed Krishna, and Mallika Singh, who essayed Radha received tremendous love from the fans. RadhaKrishn premiered on 1 October 2018 and went off the air on 21 January 2023.

Along with Mallika Singh, celebs such as Soundous Moufakir, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, and Pooja Bhatt have been reportedly approached to participate in the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 17.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 17 but she shared that she will take some time before giving a nod to the next season of Bigg Boss.

Also read - Exclusive! Check out this honest skincare opinion of Mallika Singh aka Radha from Radha Krishn

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 17 will have an interesting theme of singles vs. couples and hence the contestants might be chosen according to that criteria. According to the rumors, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on September 30, on Colors TV. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla