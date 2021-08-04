Must Read! Rahil Azam doesn’t want to comment on his ex Nausheen; talks about the kind of partner he would like to have in his life

MUMBAI: Rahil Azam is one of the most popular actors in telly town.

The actor started his career in 2001 with the daily soap, Ek Tukdaa Chand Ka. He later featured in popular TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Bhabhi, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Hatim, CID, Mr & Mrs Mishra, Hitler Didi, Tu Aashiqui, and Laal Ishq, among others.

He is now seen playing the role of DSP Anubhav Singh in SAB TV's show Maddam Sir.

Recently, Rahil Azam spoke about his marriage plans. In an interaction with Bombay Times, the Hatim actor refused to speak about his ex-girlfriend and actress Nausheen Ali Sardar. When asked about his relationship with the Kkusum actress, he said, "I don't wish to comment on it."

During a candid chat, Rahil Azam spoke about his personal life and said that he wants to get married someday. "I am single, but I do want to get married someday. Marriage is a beautiful bond and if you find a good partner, it will be something that adds to your happiness. I want my parents to choose my life partner and I will trust their choice."

So, what kind of partner he would like to have in his life? Rahil said that he likes a person who respects elders. The actor further stated, "When a person's upbringing is good, it shows. I feel that will be the criteria for a good life partner. Respect is important and I am quite an old school in my value system."

