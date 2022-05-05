Must read! Rahul Vaidya opens up on taking up acting

MUMBAI : Soon after he returned home from Cape Town, South Africa after participating in Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, singer Rahul Vaidya tied the nuptial knot with actress Disha Parmar. He had confessed his love for her during his stint in Bigg Boss season 14 and even went down on one knee on national television to propose. Well, this year the happily married couple will be celebrating their first anniversary.

Meanwhile, his singing career has been cruising along well ever since Bigg Boss. He came back into the limelight, and ever since there’s been no looking back for him. As he readies for the launch of his next song, he was asked if he harbours acting dreams as well.

He replies in the negative, “Acting offers come to me very often, but honestly I am very happy singing. I think I do not want to deviate and do anything else. But there’s nothing in the pipeline right now on that front. I really have no plans as well.”

But the 34-year-old is up for starring in music videos for the songs he croons. And for that Vaidya understands that singers are supposed to maintain themselves and look good too. He feels that till now, that was never expected from singers, only the faces i.e. the actors.

“I want to start the trend, hence I underwent a physical transformation too. Why not be the trendsetter. Times are changing, singers have to look a certain way as well now,” he says.

Apart from singles, the singer also performs at a lot of live shows, which have only recently gotten back on track.

Other than being a madly in love couple, Disha and Rahul are two very popular celebrities on social media who have a huge fan following. Other than their romantic snaps and updates about their professional life, every now and then they shoot a hilarious video together leaving their followers in splits.

