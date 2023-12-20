Must Read: Rajan Shahi clears the air about having clashes with Harshad Chopda; says ‘ He is a good human being’

There was an interview that was doing the rounds that a few people from the show had not conducted themselves well, and hence the leap was necessary. A lot of speculations circled Harshad being the actor that Shahi was talking about.
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show has been loved right from the time of its inception and the audience cannot have enough of the drama. Producer of the show Rajan Shahi always sets a high tone for the show with extravagant festival celebrations and grand setups for dramatic situations.

While Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were the first choices and they played Naira and Kartik, the second generation stepped in with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the leading roles. They were so much loved that they were even shipped together as #KaiRa. Well, the show leapt again and Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda took over as the third generation. 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira witnesses Armaan and Ruhi’s romantic moment

Currently, the show features Shehzada Dhami and Samriddhi Shukla in the leading roles.

Now, Rajan Shahi was interviewed once again and he clarified that Harshad is a very good human being and he likes him a lot. He also mentioned that the leap was planned around two months in advance and that Harshad was notified about this development well in advance.

He rubbished the speculations that Harshad had any kind of tantrums or misconduct of any form. 

(Also Read: Shocking! Rajan Shahi reveals how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors have troubled him and how the fans only know one side of the story

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

