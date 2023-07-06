Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms the date of his divorce with Charu Asopa, says “Choti si zindagi hai khush raho”

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past seem to be now heading for a divorce.
divorce with Charu Asopa

MUMBAI :Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past seem to be now heading for a divorce. Rajeev has now confirmed the date the ex couple will finally be granted divorce. He told a news portal, “The 8th of June is the second and final hearing of divorce in the family court.”

Rajeev further said, “The intention to be nice and good goes a long way. Whatever the outcome, your thinking and intention should be good. Whatever is happening or coming is for the highest good of my daughter Ziana, me, and Charu. Choti si zindagi hai khush raho.”

Rajeev spoke about daughter Ziana fondly saying, “For everyone's well-being, their peace of mind is important, especially if they have children. It's important that Ziana sees good things around her, she should see both of us happy.”

Charu continues to be in cordial terms with Rajeev and his family. She is extremely close to Rajeev’s sister, actress Susmita Sen and looks up to her.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Credit-BollywoodLife

 

