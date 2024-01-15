Must read! Rajiv Adatia supports Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, shares his opinion on the family drama

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are being widely discussed on social media. The married couple has entered Bigg Boss 17 house and unfortunately, their relationship is going through a difficult phase.

As stated by Karan Johar during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are walking on a thin ice when it comes to their marriage. A lot is being said about them. Vicky Jain is witnessing severe backlash on social media, especially after his mother's visit.

Vicky's mother informed Ankita that his father called up her mother to complain about her behaviour inside the house. This topic was discussed over Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, Rajiv Adatia has come out in support of both - Vicky and Ankita.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Rajiv Adatia stated that Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are simply trying to protect their parents. He also mentioned that the topic should have not come up and that Bigg Boss should have not interfered. His heart goes out to Vicky.

In another post Rajiv Adatia stated that he stands by his friends - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. He said that no one is perfect and that he will not ditch his friends.

My heart goes out to Ankita and Vicky! They both just defending their parents! They both want thing to be ok which they will be! However I will say BB should not of brought this topic up! It’s not for them to interfere! All will be ok guys! @anky1912 @jainvick — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 14, 2024

I will always stand by my friends! I love them and always will! Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar and Vicky are my friends! Friends don’t ditch friends in hard times they stand by them which I will! In life we all make mistakes no one is perfect! But I know their hearts! Love to them 4! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 14, 2024

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar stated that he expected Vicky Jain to simply ask his wife why was she feeling so low and what was the conversation between his mother and his wife.

Later, we saw Vicky and Ankita having a conversation in which he stated that he only wanted to achieve his small dreams but in turn he is hurting his loved ones.

He also claimed that Ankita would barely stay 10 days in his house in Bilaspur and that there has been no pressure from his family on her.

