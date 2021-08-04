Must read! Raju Srivastava opens up on Kapil Sharma being threatened by his new comedy show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show will soon make its way on to television. Another comedy show, Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava, is also releasing in soon. Raju witnessed a huge fanbase post his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He is known for the mimicry of famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Anil Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. His show was earlier scheduled to release on OTT, but the makers changed the mind after they got offers from channels.

In a recent interaction, when Raju was asked about his contemporaries and whether Kapil is scared of this competition, he said, “Bilkul dara nai hai wo, wo bhi apna bhai hi hai. Pehle toh hum katthe shows bhi karte the. Ek zamana tha wo toh humare show dekhne bhi ata tha. Bohot acha kar raha hai. (He’s not scared at all, he’s like our brother too. We even used to do shows together. There was a time when he would come to see out show. He’s doing really well for himself.)” He added, “I feel our country is really huge. Our India is so grand that one or two comedy shows are not enough. Their should be more shows in the country.”

Credits: Bollywood Life