Must-Read! Ram and Priya might be one of the best Jodi's on TV right now and fans believe the reason is Nakuul and Disha's chemistry! See Tweets!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun, and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

The banters between, Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show, their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, but this season has sparks like nothing else.

Meanwhile, on the show Ram and Priya are going to get married in the show to keep, Ram’s mother happy.

In the show we also saw, Priya agrees, and she brings in a contract as well, which will state the duration of the marriage and she tells Ram that they should get contractually married.

Yuvraj is jealous of Priya and Ram, and when he finds out about the contract, he decided to expose the contract in front of everyone at Ram and Priya’s Engagement.

