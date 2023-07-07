Must read! Ramayan's Sita aka Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film

MUMBAI :The recently released movie Adipurush, which is based on the persona of Lord Ram, has generated a lot of controversy. Numerous things are being said on social media, particularly in regards to its dialogue, but there was a period when viewers of the Ramayana television series truly viewed Ram-Laxman-Sita as Gods. Deepika Chikhlia, who portrayed Sita, and Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, began being revered and people started touching feet in real life.

Also read - Did you know these surprising facts of Ramayan's Sita AKA Deepika Chikhalia?

She was given the chance to work as a child artist in a serial, but her family turned it down since they felt that her studies shouldn't be interrupted. Her cinematic career began when she finished her schooling. In the 1983 film "Sun Meri Laila" starring Rajshree Banner, she made her acting debut.

She signed deals for films including Raat Ke Darkhe and Scream. In these movies, she provided some really fantastic sequences.

One of these was the bathtub scene that was described. Deepika had a stunning appearance, but due to a lack of job, she decided to compromise and began acting in numerous bad movies.

Also read - Deepika Chikhalia: Popularity of 'Ramayan' re-run due to original success

She gained fame and notoriety by becoming Sita in the Ramayana, but she also suffered a loss. Her aspirations of becoming an actress began to fade.

Since then, no one was willing to cast him in his film after this series. Now, neither amusing nor romantic moments could be filmed on them.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life