Must read! Raqesh Bapat missing from Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash amidst rumours of his break-up with Shamita

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 19:08
Must read! Raqesh Bapat missing from Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash amidst rumours of his break-up with Shamita

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too. Shamita and Raqesh had both met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fallen in love. This might come as a shock to fans who were considering Raqesh's move to Mumbai a chance to get closer to Shamita.

Shamita Shetty attending her sister Shilpa Shetty's birthday without beau Raqesh Bapat has further fuelled break-up speculation that has been doing the rounds. Shamita was earlier spotted at Shilpa's house and later attended the birthday dinner all alone.

Have a look.
11

Shamita is seen with her gang of girls who are a huge support system. Akanksha Malhotra, Rohini Iyer are friends Shamita and Shilpa have known for years.

The cosy bash did not see Raqesh with Shamita. Raqesh did wish Shilpa on social media with one of his artworks on her but went missing from the party. Shamita is seen here with Akanksha and Rohini.

In the company of good food, Shilpa looked joyous. She cut a fancy two-tier cake which was decorated beautifully. Shilpa looked chic in a black dress at the party.

Shilpa and Shamita with friends
Shilpa and Shamita can be seen with their set of friends in the photo. It was on her birthday that a source close to Filmfare informed that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways amicably.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a fully-customized vanity van on the occasion of her birthday. Finished in a shade of black, the vanity van acquired by Shilpa Shetty is a one-of-a-kind ride, which focuses on two aspects of luxury and fitness. On the outside, the vanity van is painted in a shade of black. The heavily restyled front profile of the van has slim and angular headlamps on the outer corners and quad rounded halogen lights in the middle above the front bumper. In the middle of the grille, this vanity van has the initials of Shilpa Shetty Kundra (SSK) embossed on it.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Jealousy! Rhea envies Prachi and Ranbir's romantic dance

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Bigg Boss bb15 Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat Karan Johar Salman Khan Reality show Entertainment Actors Shilpa Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 19:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Sumona Chakravarti's latest gym video is unmissable
MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has...
Super Hot ! Arjun Bijlani has fab collection of Blazers, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh talks about bonding with Munawar Faruqui and Shivangi Joshi on the show
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings; the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Uff Hotness! Jasmin Bhasin oozing oomph in these high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is blissfully married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying his marital life...
Recent Stories
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Latest Video