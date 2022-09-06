Must read! Raqesh Bapat missing from Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash amidst rumours of his break-up with Shamita

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too. Shamita and Raqesh had both met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fallen in love. This might come as a shock to fans who were considering Raqesh's move to Mumbai a chance to get closer to Shamita.

Shamita Shetty attending her sister Shilpa Shetty's birthday without beau Raqesh Bapat has further fuelled break-up speculation that has been doing the rounds. Shamita was earlier spotted at Shilpa's house and later attended the birthday dinner all alone.

Have a look.

11

Shamita is seen with her gang of girls who are a huge support system. Akanksha Malhotra, Rohini Iyer are friends Shamita and Shilpa have known for years.

The cosy bash did not see Raqesh with Shamita. Raqesh did wish Shilpa on social media with one of his artworks on her but went missing from the party. Shamita is seen here with Akanksha and Rohini.

In the company of good food, Shilpa looked joyous. She cut a fancy two-tier cake which was decorated beautifully. Shilpa looked chic in a black dress at the party.

Shilpa and Shamita with friends

Shilpa and Shamita can be seen with their set of friends in the photo. It was on her birthday that a source close to Filmfare informed that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways amicably.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a fully-customized vanity van on the occasion of her birthday. Finished in a shade of black, the vanity van acquired by Shilpa Shetty is a one-of-a-kind ride, which focuses on two aspects of luxury and fitness. On the outside, the vanity van is painted in a shade of black. The heavily restyled front profile of the van has slim and angular headlamps on the outer corners and quad rounded halogen lights in the middle above the front bumper. In the middle of the grille, this vanity van has the initials of Shilpa Shetty Kundra (SSK) embossed on it.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Jealousy! Rhea envies Prachi and Ranbir's romantic dance

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI