MUST READ! Reem Wohra won't be REPLACING Yamini Maholtra in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been constantly entertaining the fans with its intriguing storyline.

The show is doing well on the TRP chart and along with that, the actors are also giving stellar performances.

A few weeks ago, the lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got hitched in a grand ceremony in Aishwarya's hometown followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

We all know that a show witnesses many entries and exits from time to time.

First, Mitaali Nag who plays the role of Devyani had left the show and later, re-entered.

A few months back, Adish Vaidya also bid adieu to the show.

Lately, there were reports that Kajal Pisal would be entering the show, but she clarified that she isn't!

Also, there have been speculations that the show might go off-air, but the creative director recently clarified that it is not going off-air anytime soon!

The latest report suggested that Yamini Malhotra aka Shivani bua might be replaced by Reema Worah. However, Reema has clarified that she is not doing the show!

She was quoted by a popular entertainment website saying, "I'm certainly not entering the show. I don't know from where the rumours are coming. I would request people to not believe the same. The rumours are affecting my future projects. I would want to put it loud and clear that I'm not doing the show."

It has to be recalled that Yamini was on a short break from the show and returned a couple of months back. But, it is being said that Yamini is quitting the show and the casting for her role is still going on.

Recently, the makers introduced a new twist with Shafaq Naaz's (Sada's wife Shruti) entry. As per the latest promo, Sai misunderstands Virat, who is seen taking care of Shruti at the hospital and a nurse mistakenly calls Virat her husband!

Credits: Filmibeat

