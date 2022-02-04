MUST READ: Rohit Roy shares how focusing on the overnight success and being treated like a star took a toll on his career

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy became a household name after the success of his first show, Swabhimaan. However, he says, focusing on the overnight success took a toll on his career.

He says that it was his daughter Kiara who brought him back to reality. "When my daughter was born, I didn’t want to do anything remotely embarrassing to her. I didn’t want to leave her a legacy of embarrassment! I always want my daughter to be proud of what I have done. So that was the time when I decided that every piece of work that I put out has to be of a certain calibre and standing. It was not about success or failure for me then, it was about Rohit has done a good job. So I have been very particular about what work I have done in the past 7-8 years. My daughter has a large part to play in my conversion into becoming a more focused human being,” he shares.

He further adds, “My daughter is my biggest critic today. Right from the clothes I wear to the way I conduct myself. I cannot even put out a picture on Instagram without her approving it. So yes I respect that because I think she is a lot savvier than I am. I am glad to take her advice because it works for me.”

He also shared, “Obviously I was being treated like a star so I got sucked into that whole game. If I had focused on my art more than this, I would have been at a different place. I was working very hard but I was not focused.”

CREDIT: TOI