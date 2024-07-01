Must Read! Rubina Dilaik opens up about life's transformations after welcoming twins Edhaa and Jeeva; Says ‘Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal…’

MUMBAI: The newest mother in the town is Rubina Dilaik. In November, the actress gave birth to twin girls. It wasn't until recently that she and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla announced on social media. Once a month had passed, they shared the news with followers by posting a beautiful family photo.

Now, Rubina went into great detail in a recent vlog about her twin children, the significance of their names, and how she is loving this stage of her life.

She shared, “Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal jayega koi bataya nahi tha. Mein itni itni vyast tha ki aaj almost 33-35 days ke baad mein apne liye thoda sa wat nikali. (Nobody told me that life would change so much after becoming a mother. I have been so busy that I finally got some time for myself after 33-35 days).”

The actress also expressed her gratitude for the positive response to Kisine Bataya Nahi: the Mamacado Show on YouTube. She promised to record every input when she shot her next video. The actress also disclosed that she continued to shoot till the day she went to the hospital.

“Mein last din taak shoot kar rahi thi, meine dopeher ko shoot kiya and evening mein mujhe hospital leke gaya.”

Rubina revealed the exact date of her daughters' births on her vlog. She disclosed, "Our baby girls were born on 27th November. It was an auspicious day, it was Gurupurab and Dev Diwali. We are absolutely blessed that these two beautiful souls chose us as their parents."

According to Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav and her parents are caring for their newborns at home. Speaking of their affection and encouragement for her, she said, "At home, Mom, Dad and Abhinav's parents are also there to take care of us and constantly help us. I feel so blessed and grateful, my mother has been such a strong pillar, she has been extremely supportive.”

She related how her mother used to make jokes about how she would know the value of a mother when she became a mother herself. She stated, “Mummy bolti thi hamesha 'jab beta tum maa banoge tab tumhe maa ki ahemiyat pata chalegi', now that I am a mother I truly feel the depth of that. Even Abhinav's mom is so supportive and helps us so much, I just cannot thank these two mothers for their love and support."

Edhaa and Jeeva, the names of Rubina and Abhinav's daughters, were disclosed in a recent social media post. As they discussed the significance of their daughters' names, she revealed, “Edhaa means prosperity and Jeeva means lifeline. These are names of goddesses and they originate from Sanskrit. As soon as they were born we decided that the elder one would be Edhaa and the younger one would be Jeeva.”

The actress also said that they have chosen four names for their infants already. “We had decided on four names beforehand because we knew they were twins. So, we decided on two names for boys and two for girls. Abhinav and I wanted to keep their names meaningful and feel the connection. Also, for me, the names should have weight and meanings. That is the whole story behind keeping these two names,” shared the actress.

Rubina contnued, “Both of them are non-identical twins meaning their personalities are different. They look very different. There's a lot to say, but for the time being, I can only say that keep showering love for me and my daughters.”

The actress revealed that she is experiencing brain fog and frequently forgets things these days. She continues, “I am getting brain fog, cheezein bohot bhulna shuru kar diya meine. Coffee agar banake rakhhi ho toh ek der ghanta baad yaad aata hain ki arrey coffee peeni thi. Abhi bohot sara ayesa episodes ho raha hain. Apni nayi life jo hain, wo nayi tareekein se discover kar rahi hu. (I am discovering this new phase in life in a new way) It’s absolutely a new life, and I am taking baby steps.”

