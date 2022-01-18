Must Read! Rubina Dilaik shares her hot and sexy pictures with cryptic caption on ‘mistakes’ and ‘risks’

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

With her talent and amazing screen presence, she has been wowing her fans and followers. She has a huge fan following on social media, therefore, she often shares her pictures and videos in order to keep her fans updated. On Monday, the actress took to social media and dropped a series of pictures with a cryptic caption.

Taking to her social media handle, Rubina Dilaik shared a series of pics. Alongside, the actress wrote, “Life is too short to Not Make Mistakes and to Not Take Risks …….” As soon as she uploaded these pics, her fans started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “You seem to be God's most exquisite work of art..” The second fan mentioned, “Boss lady vibes.” The third one wrote, “Can't take my eyessss offfff,” while the fourth one said, “my screen is burning.” Meanwhile, a username Kristyyyy42 wrote, “The way you experiment with your looks Rubyyyy style icon for a reason and just loving your confidence.” Another user mentioned, “The caption keep taking such risks we love it!"

Rubina and her husband Abhinav grabbed attention when they were inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

