Must Read! Rupali Ganguly earns this whopping amount per day for Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular shows. The dramatic episodes of the show have kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

The show is making noises for all the right reasons. Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa is on cloud nine. She continues to receive rave reviews for her show and acting chops. On the TRP charts too, the show is holding its fort.

ALSO READ: 'Anupamaa': Anupamaa wants to tell Vanraj about Rohan

Anupamaa, which started in 2020, has achieved great heights within few months. And now, it is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The latest angle between Gaurav Khanna and Rupali is now getting the show more attention than ever. With all such success in the kitty, can you guess how much Rupali is being paid for the show? According to the reports, Rupali Ganguly gets paid as much as 60,000 rupees as her per day. The amount is really high when compared to other female actors on Indian television. It’s learnt that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses earn 30,000 – 35,000 rupees per day.

Meanwhile, the show’s newest entrant Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is making a lot of buzz as he is loved by the audience. Interestingly, initially Rupali Ganguly wasn’t sure of Gaurav’s casting as Anuj. Rupali told ETimes, “I remember doing a look test with him and I was like ‘Arre, yeh toh bahut young sa koi le aaye hain.’ But he turned out to be a fantastic performer. You won’t believe I told the makers initially that I will look like Gaurav’s amma on the show, but see how things have turned out. The whole casting of Anupamaa is so unconventional.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Rupali Gangugly thought she would look like Gaurav Khanna's 'amma' in Anupamaa

CREDIT: KOIMOI