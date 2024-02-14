MUST READ: From Rupali Ganguly, Mohit Malik to Dheeraj Dhoopar; Here’s how TV actors celebrated Valentine’s Day!

MUMBAI: Today (February 14) is celebrated as the most romantic day of the year.

Starting on February 7, each day is dedicated to a special day until February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine’s Day. This day reminds us to cherish the people we love and make our and each other’s lives better by showing how much important they are in their respective lives.

(Also Read: Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?

It is a day to indulge in romantic candle light dinner, some thoughtful and valued gifts and a heartfelt message for your Valentine.

Let us browse through our television celebrities who are celebrating the spirit of love today!

Mohit Malik and Aditie Malik:

Mohit took to his social media handle to share how two people rose in love and wished his wife Valentine’s Day.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani

Arjun spent some quality time with his wife Neha and shared a small video hugging Neha thereby wishing her Valentine’s Day.

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma

Rupali was seen posing with a pink bouquet of flowers and wished all her followers on this special day. Not only that, she posted another video which was a reel on how her husband and she understand each other without talking and that it is a talent which couple’s in love have!

Paras Madan and Soumita Das

Paras and Soumita were seen posing on a beach with a heart shaped standee at the backdrop with rings in their hands.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Dheeraj posted a video of where he was welcomed home with balloons, decorations and a cake by his wife Vinny.

(Also Read: Valentine’s Day: Zee TV's Hemangi Kavi embraces the spirit of Love

Show your love for your favourite celebrity couple in the comment section below!