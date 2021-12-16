Must Read! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa enters top 20 shows; Anupama tops the TRP charts with a rating of 4.4, followed by GHKPM, Udaariyaan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Anupama once again tops the list with huge ranking of 4.4 a followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and YRKKH.

Zee Tv’s reality show SaReGaMaPa enters the Top 20 shows, Sony Tv’s reality show India’s Best Dancer saw a small jump in the TRP ratings whereas Colors show Sirf Tum saw a huge drop in the ratings.

Here are the TRP ratings of last week:

1 Anupama ( Star Plus): 4.4

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 3.1

3. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.9

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.8

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.7

6. Kumkum Bhgaya ( Zee Tv) : 2.5

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.5

8. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.0

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 2.0

10. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.9

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.9

12. . Bhagya Laxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

13. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.8

14. India’s Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.7

15. Sasural Simar Ka 2 ( Colors) : 1.6

16. Sir Tum ( Colors) : 1.6

17. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet ( Zee TV) : 1.4

18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv) : 1.3

19. SaReGaMaPa ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

20. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.2

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

