MUST READ! 'Sai and Samrat had once pranked me that left me shocked' Omi kaka aka Mridul Kumar gets CANDID about his character, favourite track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, pranks and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

We got in touch with the mischievous kaka of the Chavan family Omkar aka Mridul Kumar to know about his journey in the show, bonding with co-stars and more:

Your character has seen a massive graph in the show, tell us something about your favourite scenes?

It is a very interesting character to play, Omi has been the only one in the family who is a businessman and handles all the expenses in the house. He has a hint of negative shade and it is a lot of fun working as Omkar. Talking about the favourite scene when Bhavani had insulted Sonali and at that time when Omkar had decided to leave the family, I had enjoyed that track and it has been my favourite till now.

You are equally active on social media with your co-stars, tell us something about your bond with them?

We all keep making these reels, be it Sonali, Vihan, Samrat, Pakhi. We all have a lot of fun together and I am very happy with all of them. It is like a family at work.

We know that the team is quite mischievous any of the pranks that you would love to share?

I remember Sai aka Ayesha and Samrat aka Yogendra had once pranked me, I had parked my car outside the film city's location and Samrat and Sai came to me and said Omkarji you didn't put your handbrake in the car? Your car is moving behind and I rushed to check but the car was just there and they had put me in shock for some time. When I turned, both of them were capturing my reactions on the phone. So yes, we do enjoy our time on the sets.

