Must read! Sana Makbul reacts to Ankita Lokhande being trolled for her pool party pictures

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande was recently trolled for posting pictures of her pool party. The actress posed with Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi, and Sana Makbul. Ankita tied the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. She has been sharing her wedding pictures on Instagram but now got trolled. Sana Makbul, who was a part of the party, said, "I don't know why it became an issue. It was just close friends and family and we had taken precautions."

A troll wrote, “Television ki adarsh bahu.” Another user wrote, “Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi hai.” While one user tweeted, “Iska pagalpan ab tak chalu hai???" another wrote, “Pata ni sharm kahan chali jaati hai inn logon ki." Sana says people should not have a problem given that proper COVID measures were taken.

"Firstly, it was a very tight group. We were around 15 close friends and family. We all are double vaccinated and took all necessary precautions. We weren't in Goa partying around thousands of people," added Sana.

Talking about social media and trolls, she said that it's a huge platform and has its positives as it helps people get work. But the downside is the trolling that goes on where people get very critical of others.

Credits: TOI