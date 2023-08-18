MUST READ! Sayli Salunkhe reveals her FIRST thought when she was offered Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Sayli Salunkhe has bagged the lead role in Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

The show which also stars Mohit Malik in the lead role hit the small screens from 21st August.

Rajan Shahi is back with yet another promising show with an amazing storyline. The viewers are looking forward to this show's journey.

A grand launch and welcome of Baatein kuch Ankahee Si family happened where Anupamaa, Aayi Kuthe Kay Karte and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast welcomed the new family in DKP.

During the media interactions, Sayli spoke about the show.

When asked what were her thoughts before saying yes to this show, she said, ''There were no second thoughts when this character came to me. There is no way anyone will say no when Rajan Shahi offers a show. He has made so many amazing shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta, Bidaai and many more. We all know that if he has thought something, it has to be the best. There was no need to think before saying yes. When I came to know about Vandana's character being an aspiring singer, I was like 'wow'. It would be fun to play.''

She added, ''I was very excited when I bagged Rajan Shahi's show for DKP. I was too happy when I came to know that I am paired opposite Mohit sir.''

