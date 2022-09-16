Must Read! Seerat Kapoor finally breaks her silence on playing the lead role in Imlie 2

Seerat Kapoor who is all set for her debut in Maarich along with Tusshar Kapoor has finally dismissed the rumors of playing the role of protagonist in Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie post leap

Fri, 09/16/2022
MUMBAI : One of the most popular shows of television ‘Imlie’ is all set to witness a 20-year leap in the show and there are rumours that Seerat Kapoor will be playing the lead in the sequel of the show. And now amid the reports of Seerat playing the lead in Imlie 2, the actress called the rumours baseless.

Taking to her Instagram story Seerat wrote, "Hey Fam, I believe there's a buzz doing the rounds about me playing the protagonist of the show #Imlie. You must know, that it's not true. Here's wishing the entire team my very best nonetheless".

Seerat is a popular face on Instagram, she keeps on posting some interesting stuff that keeps the users hooked to her account.

However, fans aren't very happy with the news that Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will not be a part of Imlie 2 as they have a very strong fan following and their chemistry on screen often creates fireworks on the TV screen.

While on the professional front Seerat is all set for her debut in Maarich along with Tusshar Kapoor which also features Naseeruddin Shah in the significant role.

Credit: BollywoodLife  

