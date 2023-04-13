Must Read! Sheezan Khan shares a heartfelt poem on love, says “Himmat Harna Accha Nahin Lagta…”

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Now, months after the tragic turn of events of Tunisha’s passing, Sheezan has taken to his social media page and written an intense poem on love. And Netizens think that he is remembering his late co-star and ex Tunisha Sharma.

The post read, “Ishq Me Marna Achha Nahi Lagta..Ishq Me Jeena Hai Toh Baat Karo..Zamane se Darna, Door Jaana, Toot jaana ishq me.. Himat Harna Achha nahi lagta.. Himmat Banna hai Toh Baat Karo.. Haath Thaamo Ek Baar.. Nazar Milao Toh Humse.. Yun Rukh Phair Lena Achha Nahi Lagta.. Naaraazgi Mitani hai toh baat karo… -SHEEZAN KHAN.”

Check out the post here;

While some netizens showed him sympathy, others called it an attention seeking stunt.

One netizen wrote, “Ali baba abhi adhur hai show aap aaye toh complete hoga” another one wrote, “You are such an amazing soul bro.....you describe your feelings in such a great words”

One netizen mocked him, writing, “Stop this.. it looks like you again want attention. Another user wrote “be strong.. be strong in love and for the love.”

