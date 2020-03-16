MUST READ! Shilpa Shinde, Neha Pendse and Saumya Tandon among others who are no more a part of &TV's popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

The show has an ensemble cast and the viewers have seen many entries and exits in the past few years. 

MUMBAI: &TV's popular comedy-drama series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most-watched and favourite shows of the viewers. 

The hit serial is running on small screens for several years now. 

Each and every character in the show has become a huge hit. 

Actors like Saumya Tandon, Nehha Pendse, Shilpa Shinde, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Goud, Aasif Sheikh, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan, Vidisha Srivastava and many others became household names for their roles. 

So, let's take a look at actors and actresses who are no more a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai:

1. Shilpa Shinde 

She played the iconic role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show. The actress had become a household name for the same. However, she left the series after a dispute with the series' producer, Binaifer Kohli and former channel head Vikas Gupta.

2. Saumya Tandon 

The pretty diva played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show and was paired opposite Aasif Sheikh. The viewers were in love with Saumya. However, the actress quit the show after 5 years to try something new in her career. 

3. Neha Pendse 

Neha stepped in Saumya's shoes to play the role of Anita Bhabhi. However, she quit the show after a year. 

4. Shekhar Shukla 

The talented actor played the role of Panditji in the show. However, he was later replaced by actor Saurabh Tiwari. 

5. Manju Brijnandan Sharma

She played the role of Vibhuti aka Aasif's mother in the show. However, later actress Pratima Kazmi replaced her. 

Well, apart from these actors, Deepesh Bhan who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the show will no more be a part of this hit series. 

The actor passed away two days back due to cardiac arrest. Deepesh's death was a big shocker to the TV industry. 

So, let's wait and watch if the makers plan to get another actor on board for playing Malkhan's role or not. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

