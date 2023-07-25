Must-Read! Is Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav’s success a result of that grandiose and etheral feel of mythological shows being back on TV? Full Story Inside!

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has recieved an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immeidtaley and it’s success has raised a question, of how the show has managed to win over the audiences.

ALSO READ: Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played

A lot of it has to do with the newness of the cast and the take on the story, the show has a grand and joyous feeling attached to it. The actors look stunning, the costumes are prestige, and the sets are beautiful, all of which contribute to this mythological show being different from many in the past and give you an almost nostalgic feel of the era in TV, that was ruled by Mythological shows.

Fans have listed out some of their fvaourite things from the show and we have compiled a list for your reading. Check out some of the best reactions here:

Absolutely you need to try it , it is really worth to watch I'm telling you you'll love the show and it's bgm #Shivshakti https://t.co/FYFc2XU5bR — (@AadhyaRoy2) July 22, 2023

Thanks for this show I become completely immersed inMahadev when I watch this show forgetting everything else #Shivshakti #RamYashvardhan pic.twitter.com/G6dLD2kKjg — Sunshine (@angelic_soul9) July 20, 2023

Social Media is filled with more such reactions, the show opened with an very impressive 1.3 in the TRP charts.

Do you like the show Shiv Shakti- Tap, Tyag, Tandap?

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupamaa tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu