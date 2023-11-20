Must Read! Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim speak about their bond on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and share their excitement of learning new dance forms

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”. Shiv on the other hand gained immense recognition with his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The duo are seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar Shoaib and Shiv gave us an insight into their journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa;

What tips did you get from wife Dipika Kakar before entering the show?

Shoaib, “It was my dream to be part of it but it happened at the right time. When I finally got the call, Dipika was more excited than me. I want to complete her incomplete journey. I want to make her and my fans proud.

Also Read-What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said

Shiv, you have started your career with dancing as before MTV Roadies you used to run a dance class and then back to back reality shows. What is your goal now?

It is a wonderful thing and I feel lucky to have gotten this opportunity to do back to back reality shows. I’m thankful for that. Coming from a small city I have got an incredible opportunity to learn so many new dance forms and I feel grateful. After working out in the gym and building a body it’s difficult for me to dance gracefully but my choreographer has been a great teacher and I feel lucky to learn so many new things

Who out of the judges; Farah, Mallaika and Arshad do you think will be strict in judging you?

We think Farah Ma’am will be strict. She will not think twice before shooting her comments for sure.

What was the first impression of each other while working with each other on the show?

Shoaib, “I have seen Shiv’s entire journey on Bigg Boss and had this impression that he is a genuine guy. We had a great vibe from the very beginning. We were pretty much on the same page in terms of dancing”

Shiv, “We bonded so well and we used to connect during rehearsals how we found it difficult to do certain steps and struggled with certain moves.”

Which dance form is difficult for you both?

Shoaib- Dance is something else for us. I can dance at my own will with expressions, actions, ect. But dancing on the beats is difficult. We have tried our best and tried all dance forms. Whether it is good or not the viewers have to tell us.

Shiv, "If you tell me to dance on any music, I can. But on the beats of certain music is really tough.

Like Dipika Kakar’s incomplete journey in Jhalak is Shoaib’s motivation, what is your motivation Shiv?

When I heard about Shoaib's motivation I felt bad that even I needed to search for someone to have that kind of motivation (laughs). Well actually I want to win the trophy for my Aai (mom). I’m also glad that I’m getting good work one after another on Television and that is a huge thing for me.

Shoaib, “We all have our own motivations but the most important thing is the journey as it will not come again. Our journey must be memorable and wonderful!”

Whose game do you enjoy in Bigg Boss 17 and who is your favorite?

Shoaib, “I will talk only about Jhalak for now (laughs) We are only busy with rehearsals.”

Shiv, “We are very busy with Jhalak rehearsals and thus have hardly the time to watch anything else to be honest.”

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Sony TV every saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM

Also Read-Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar



