Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason

MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”. The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to. He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib has now revealed that he has been struggling with severe back pain for the last few days. He gave an update on his social media sharing a picture of himself and captioning it, “When you’ve been on a bed rest for last 4 days you are like “Sab Kuch Alag hai, Sab Kuch Naya Hai” and now that you are feeling better you feel like (Moon and Star emoji) todd laun.”

He further shared gratitude for his fans and wrote, “Thank you for all your wishes and concern, feeling much better.”

His fans extended their love and good wishes too. One wrote, “You and mirror photos are always. and glad to see you smile and recovering smoothly lots of love and good health” another wrote, “Thanks be to god. You are feeling better. Super handsome hunk as always.”

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy.

