MUST READ! Is Shoaib Ibrahim planning to take a break from Ajooni? The actor responds

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is one such actor in the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has proven himself as one of the finest actors with the kind of work he has done so far.

The handsome hunk is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Ajooni, where he is playing the lead role.

Shoaib is paired opposite newbie Ayushe Khurana and fans are in love with this new pairing.

Well, apart from entertaining the fans with his performance in the show, Shoaib also stays connected to the admirers via vlogs.

We all know that Shoaib and his wife and actress Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child.

Both of them keep giving us all updates about their beautiful phase via vlogs.

Shoaib is quite caught up with his work these days, but still manages to give time to his wife and make her feel special.

In one of his recent interviews, the actor opened up about his busy schedule.

Shoaib revealed how he leaves home early in the morning and gets back late at night.

Amid all this, he is not able to give time to his wife.

Further, he revealed that he is thinking about taking a break from Ajooni for a short period of time.

However, Shoaib also said that he has not decided yet and is still thinking about it.

The actor also said that he will give all of his time to Dipika, once they welcome their baby.

Well, the ardent viewers of Shoaib and Ajooni will be left heartbroken if he decides to take a break from the show.

However, fans would also love to watch the actor spending all his time with Dipika and their baby.

