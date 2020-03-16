Must Read! Shraddha Arya drops PIC of her house post robbery

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

The diva is currently playing the lead in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. She is also known for her work in television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl.

Shraddha Arya recently bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai. She wanted to stay closer to her parents' house and therefore made this heavy purchase. The actress was very enthusiastic about doing the interiors of her house and had hired an interior designer for it. However, the actress was taken aback when she realised that the designer she hired had conned her.

The actress reported that the designer ran away with her money too. Shraddha was in Vishakhapatnam with her husband Rahul Nagal for a few days while her house was on renovation. Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha Arya expressed her disbelief and anger over this issue. She also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story informing her followers about the situation. She even shared a screenshot of the interior designer's profile and wrote in one of her posts, "The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away." Once again, Shraddha Arya shared a video and gave a glimpse into her house which is yet to be renovated. Sharing the video, she wrote, "The state of my house :( Nevermind will begin again (sic)"

Take a look below.



What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

