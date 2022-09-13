Must Read! From Shraddha Arya to Mugdha Chaphekar, these actresses from ZEE TV have huge fan-following

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Zee Tv is one of the most successful TV channels that has given the audience the best of the shows. The channel got launched in 1992 since then the formerly broadcasted show and as well as the current shows are stealing everyone’s heart.

As of now Balaji Telefilms’ Bhagya series – Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi is winning everyone’s heart whereas Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Mithai holds a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is better known as Dr Preeta Arora Luthra. Her charm and looks and her acting skills steal everyone’s heart, so when she cries fans cry, when she smiles fans do smile.

Mugdha Chaphekar

Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar needs no introduction. She is known on her screen as Prachi Ranbir Kohli. It is observed that when Rhea aka Tina Philip wins over her fan gets major disappointment and thus writes in favour of her and her character over social media.

Aishwarya Khare

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare needs no introduction. Her sizzling chemistry with Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi and because of her talents people tag them as #RishMi.

Ashi Singh

Actress Ashi Singh is changing all the barriers in society by showing the first image of a police officer and now as a CEO of the reel life company. She was seen as Yasmine in SAB TV’s – Aladdin Naam Toh Sunna Hoga

Debbattma Saha

She is one of the cutest actresses on Zee TV. She is currently ruling everyone’s heart with her performance in Zee TV’s Mithai and prior to this, she stole everyone’s heart with her performance in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.


Well, who do you find the hottest and sexy?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

