Must Read: Shrenu Parikh talks about fighting her phobia as she attempts snorkeling; says ‘Felt like Khatron Ke Khiladi’

She is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry and has a number of popular shows to her credit. Shrenu recently made headlines for her marriage with actor Akshay Oberoi. Moments from Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's wedding have been all over the internet. It showcases what a grand affair the occasion was and it is all things romantic. While their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies culminated, the two got hitched for life today (December 21, 2023).

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March.

Well, the couple has now taken off to a royal honeymoon in Bali and they have been constantly keeping their fans and followers updated with all what they are enjoying and engaging in through their social media handles.

Now, Shrenu tried snorkeling and shared her experience of indulging in the water activity.

Shrenu put up a video of the same and mentioned that the experience felt like Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said that she is phobic to water and hence she never took swimming classes but Akshay is a fantastic swimmer and hence the idea of snorkeling came in.

She mentioned that she overcame her fears and spent wonderful moments while having an adrenaline rush on seeing fishes in the deep ocean.

Way to go Shrenu!