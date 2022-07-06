Must Read! Some lesser-known facts about Smart Jodi winner Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain won the Smart Jodi crown while Vicky Jain was super excited about his debut on TV with Maniesh Paul hosted show

Must Read! Some lesser-known facts about Smart Jodi winner Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Fans are excited as their favourite couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi. The actress revealed how competitive and enthusiastic Vicky was about his debut on TV.

The Pavitra Rishta actress said that the couple are working fine in a marriage where they need to stay away from one another occasionally as he owns businesses in Bilaspur.

The actress’ better half has an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj and is the owner of coal washeries worth Rs 100 crores. They are also into mining. Ankita Lokhande said that she could survive the bad phase after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput only because he was by her side. Vicky Jain unconditionally and whole-heartedly supported her decisions and what her heart told her.

He comes from a family that owns coal washeries in Janjgir. The estimated net worth of his business is Rs 100 crores. They also have colleges in Bilaspur. The family owns real estate too.

The couple have a love for cars. Ankita Lokhande owns a Jaguar XF worth Rs 60 lakh and a Porsche 718 above Rs 1.7 crores. Vicky Jain is also a huge automobile buff.

He is very good friends with Arjun Bijlani. Vicky Jain was the part owner of the cricket team Mumbai Tigers.

Ankita Lokhande's better half Vicky Jain has MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj. It is one of the top management colleges in India. He has done part of his studies from Bilaspur.

Latest Video