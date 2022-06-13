Must Read! Sonal Vengurlekar to play a pivotal role in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Well, after Rithvik Gupta, Aananya Gambhir, and Shakti Arora, one of the most talented and celebrated actress Sonal Vengurlekar is all set to enter in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

If reports are to believed then she would starring opposite Shakti Arora aka Arjun and also would be romancing with him but more in depth details about her role are not yet revealed to us.

The new entrants would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Preeta, Rishabh and the whole Luthra family.

But prior leap it will shown as Karan has faced a dreaded accident by falling in the dam lake and got miserably attacked by the crocodiles inside. After his sad demise, the whole family is in grief and later on post leap it will be shown as Arjun calling Preeta as Preeta Rishabh Luthra.

And a whole lot changes, twist and turns are expected in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya. But as per the current track, Preeta is quite emotional as Luthra family wants Rishabh and Preeta to get married and she feels that they are taking away from Karan and simultaneously Sherlyn is insecure after knowing the fact about Rishabh's wedding with Preeta.

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience.




