MUST READ! Sony TV's show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon and Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin share THIS similarity

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The drama series is always in first or second position on the TRP charts.

Ghum recently took a leap of 20 years where the makers introduced an entire new cast with leads and supporting actors.

Only three characters from the previous season and rest all new characters have joined the show.

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are essaying the lead roles.

We all have seen in the recent episodes that Ishaan had told Savi that he will be his mentor and help her fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS Officer.

Ishaan promises Savi to guide her and also help her crack the exam.

While the duo has recently developed misunderstandings, ultimately, Ishaan will be standing like a rock with Savi to help her become an IAS Officer.

Interestingly, another show titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon which was recently launched also has a similar plot.

It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Verma in the lead roles.

The show focuses on Kavya's story who aspires to be an IAS Officer.

While the show's story has picked up pace, ultimately, it will be shown how Adhiraj who is shown as Kavya's love interest will help her out and will be the wind beneath her wings.

Adhiraj will support Kavya until she achieves her goal.

Both the shows have a similar storyline which is quite amazing.

Interestingly, viewers are loving both the shows so far and loving their on-screen jodis as well.

