Must Read: Sudhanshu Pandey shares his experience shooting for Samar’s death sequence in Anupamaa; calls it ‘Emotionally Draining’

Sudhanshu also said that he had to take a break from the stressful shoot and is currently holidaying in Dubai.
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The serial stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles. The audience loves their chemistry so much that they are often shipped together with their character names – Anupamaa and Anuj as #MaAn. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj informs Anupama about Baa serious condition )

Sudhanshu Pandey also plays a pivotal role in the show as Vanraj Shah. The audience admires the way he holds his family together. Sudhanshu’s character is well layered as he has traits of positive and certain negative elements. Sudhanshu is a brilliant performer and knows how to impress the audience with his deft of talent.

Sudhanshu recently went live on his social media handle and he mentioned his experience shooting for Samar's death sequence in the show.

Sudhanshu shared that shooting for the sequence was not easy and that it is tense as though they are just acting and are performers, the sequences put them in a very deep emotional state. Sudhanshu also mentioned that the scenes are emotionally draining.

He also said that he had to take a break from the stressful shoot and is currently holidaying in Dubai.

Do you resonate with all what Sudhanshu has to say? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Bollywood, television and the OTT medium.

