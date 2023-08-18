Must Read! Sumbul Khan's father Hasan Touqeer Khan reveals if he would be part of Bigg Boss Season 17 and talks about Elvsh winning the show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a known actor of the television industry and she has a massive fan following. While interacting with the media, Sumbul's dad Hasan Touqeer Khan spoke about Abhishek and Elvish and revealed if he was participating in Bigg Boss Season 17.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 05:00
Sumbul Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

Now her father Hasan Touqeer Khan has made headlines when she has participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 and the statements he gave for Shalin and Tina became the talk of the town.

These days there has been news that he has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.

While interacting with the media, Sumbul's dad Hasan Touqeer Khan spoke about Abhishek and Elvish and revealed if he was participating in Bigg Boss Season 17.

Also read - Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare

What do you have to say about Sumbul's new show?

Like I said, Sumbul had got a lot of offers and we were discussing which offer to take. Sumbul then liked the script of this show "Kavya" and she told me it's a different story and she wants to do it. The promo got a positive feedback and hence, we thought it was the right decision.

For the first time in Bigg Boss, a wild card entry has won. What do you have to say about it?

There is no doubt that Elvish has created history as no wild card has won the show. So, in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss every wild card entry will be happy and would have the hope to win the show.

What are your thoughts about Abhishel Malhan?

Abhishek and Manisha were deserving and also Elvish and everyone was very close in winning and for me all three are the winners of the show.

We heard that you will be doing Bigg Boss Season 17, is there any truth to this?

No there is no truth to this, when something is confirmed will let you know.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals the one thing she misses from the sets of Imlie and talks about how she deals with people who question her age over her achievements

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 05:00

