Must Read! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets candid by sharing her first mock shoot to her unbreakable bond with the costars in Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan went for a fun question-answer session on Instagram. Wherein she got candid about her overall experience so far in the show Imlie. The actress shared her first-ever look from her mock shoot from Imlie.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 16:18
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.          

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer Khan went for a fun question-answer session on Instagram. Wherein she got candid about her overall experience so far in the show Imlie.  The actress shared her first-ever look from her mock shoot from Imlie. 

Furthermore, she also shares her first captured and favourite picture with the costars Fahmaan aka Aryaan, Gashmeer aka Aditya who exited the show long back and Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini. We can also see a picture Resham Shrivardhan who joined the cast recently playing the role of Preeta in the show. Also with Ritu Chaudhary as Aparna Tripathi. 

Here comes the most awaited picture of the duo Aryalie 

Some bonds are precious like this unique one with Gaurav Mukesh aka Sundar definitely the caption will take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at the picture below. 

No wonder fans are very much loving her for flaunting her real side. She is an expert at giving befitting replies to her trollers. Here a proof. Take a look at this video. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

