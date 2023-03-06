MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives an update on the last Two weeks; thanks fans for their support

Sumbul Touqeer received a lot of fame after her stint in Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She became the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss to cross 100 days on the show, in any language and at the age of 19, she bought herself a home in Mumbai.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 12:07
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and stories straight to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinsel town. This time we bring to you Sumbul’s message for fans.

Also read: Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement

Sumbul Touqeer received a lot of fame after her stint in Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She became the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss to cross 100 days on the show, in any language and at the age of 19, she bought herself a home in Mumbai.

She is a talented actress and is only climbing the long ladder to success. The actress was loved for her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and their friendship and bond often makes headlines.

The actress has been facing some trouble in the last two weeks and they haven’t been a smooth sailing. She lost her pet cat recently and was very close to them. she shared posts for her cat and her fans supported her.

Recently, Sumbul and Fahmaan were in headlines over Fahmaan’s interview on their friendship and the comments from his side. SuMaan fans were upset over what they learned.

Also, Sumbul’s sister Saniya faced some troubles on her Instagram page as people were leaving comments around Sumbul’s issue in the comments section of her poems and Sumbul too supported her.

She shared an explosive post about how people are leaving paragraphs and comments on her page, under her posted poems about Sumbul and some grudges are being left there.

Today finally the actress shared an update on her past two weeks that have been difficult for her and thanks everyone who has been by her side. Check out:

Also read: OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Imlie Bigg Boss 16 dead cat TV news TellyChakkar Clouds Fahmaan Khan Saniya Touqeer Khan Khurram TellyChakkar
Like
8
Love
12
Haha
550
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
618

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 12:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
MUMBAI  :Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most renowned couple’s of the Hindi Film industry. Right from their...
APPLAUD-WORTHY! 5 times Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa broke major stereotypes with its interesting storylines
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode. ...
WHAT! This Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant is Sheezan Khan’s birthday TWIN, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and...
MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives an update on the last Two weeks; thanks fans for their support
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow!Jasleen gives Seerat a lovely makeover
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are in...
Recent Stories
Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajan Shahi
APPLAUD-WORTHY! 5 times Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa broke major stereotypes with its interesting storylines
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WHAT! This Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant is Sheezan Khan’s birthday TWIN, check out
Shashi Sumeet Productions' show
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show
Arjun Bijlani
EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?
Tanvi Dogra
Exclusive! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra has THIS to say about the dating rumors with Ankur Verma! Read for Full Scoop!
Rap star Raftaar
Rap star Raftaar commends India’s Best Dancer 3 contestant Akshay Pal’s journey, saying “I can learn from you”