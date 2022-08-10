MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s sister Saniya Touqeer shares a post revealing her GRIEVANCES; tired of people leaving comments on her poems about issues around Sumbul

Sumbul Touqeer received a lot of fame after her stint in Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She became the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss to cross 100 days on the show, in any language and at the age of 19, she bought herself a home in Mumbai.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:32
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and stories straight to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinseltown. This time we bring to you the trouble Saniya, Sumbul’s sister is facing.

Also read: Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement

She is a talented actress and is only climbing the long ladder to success. The actress was loved for her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and their friendship and bond often makes headlines.

Saniya Touqeer is Sumbul’s sister and she is a poetess and her page on Instagram. However, she is suffering from some trouble due to ongoing issues around Sumbul.

She shared an explosive post about how people are leaving paragraphs and comments on her page, under her posted poems about Sumbul and some grudges are being left there.

She shares in her post, expressing her grievance about how people are more focused on commenting about Sumbul and absolutely unrelated to her poems. She kindly informs them to unfollow her if they were following her for the sake that she is Sumbul’s sister.

Check out the explosive post:

Saniya decided to be vocal about her problem and talk about it and it seems like Sumbul too supports her sister in this. It is already a tough time for them as they lost their pet cats yesterday.

Also read: OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 11:32

